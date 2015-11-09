WHEN THE MOUNTAINS WERE WILD A Freeride Journey To The Albanian Alps Shared By: Snowboarding.com | November 09, 2015

Mitch Tölderer and Whiteroom Productions present `When the mountains were wild´ Winner of the Jones Adventure Grand 2015 & Winner of Mountainfilm Graz Kamera Alpin in Gold for best Austrian movie. On the search for mountain wilderness in Europe a crew of five snowboarders/skiers/filmmakers drove down from Austria through several Balkan countries and witnessed the debris of the Yugoslavian war for the first time. Their destination was the incredibly beautiful and wild Valbona Valley where time had seemed to stand still for a long time. After studying vague maps, checking weather conditions they found themselves on a 25km hike to a promising looking zone in the heart of these mountains and came to a stop in a little abandoned shepherd hut. Six days of heavy snowstorm later the crew woke up in Freeride heaven and enjoyed a well-earned magic day in the snow. Watch the movie and see what more craziness our team faced on this wonderful journey. Freeriding off the beaten tracks! Riders: Mitch Tölderer, Johannes Hoffmann & Klaus Zwirner Filmed by Jakob Schweighofer & Johannes Hoffmann Still Photography Carlos Blanchard Edited by Simon Platzer & Johannes Hoffmann Directed by Mitch Tölderer & Whiteroom Productions Idea by Mitch Tölderer Music: "Walls" by Walter Sickert and the Army of Broken Toys armyoftoys.com "Black Lamp subtune 1 (codename whistler)" by Mahoney "Gfrei di" by Skero; Album: Der Riese im Glashaus www.skero.at "Late as Usual" by Freak Fandango Orchestra "Music for Strings, Percussion And Celesta (Movement III) by Belá Bartók "Black Rainbow" by Pitx "vitamins" by hansatom "Klimper Klimper" by Dashnor Hysaj Whiteroom Productions: www.whiteroom-productions.com facebook.com/WhiteroomProductions.Official/ instagram.com/whiteroomproductions/ Jones: www.jonessnowboards.com/ POC: www.pocsports.com Patagonia: www.patagonia.com Functional Sportstraining: www.functional-sports-training.com Whiteroom Productions is an independent TV and movie production from Innsbruck/Tyrol, Austria. We specialize in the production of high-quality ski films, image videos, films and image spots, music videos, sports and outdoor films. The center of our creative work is in the heart of Innsbruck, the beautiful capital of Tyrol. In our office we produce professional advertising videos and image films that are tailored to the individual needs of our customers.