Volkl Snowboards Best Of Backcountry Team Edit 2016 Shared By: Snowboarding.com | December 31, 2016

This is a compilation of the best happy powder days with our team riders in 2016, starring Simon Pircher, Aline Bock, Maria Kuzma, Benny Moesl, Mario Kaeppeli, Michi Stanschitz, Roland Morley-Brown ... and many more! Time for a big shout out to all these guys and girls and all the other team riders, who have been a part of the Völkl Snowboards family over the past decades! You were the ones who kept it up, loving and living our brand! Thank you! We wish you all the best - never quit snowboarding, keep on ripping and stay safe out there!!! Filmed & edited by Bálint Hambalkó Cinematographer