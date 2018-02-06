After a grueling 6-month rehab, iconic Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris comes back from a fractured femur, suffered at LA Air + Style in February 2016, looking to re-establish himself as the rider to beat in the 2016-17 season. Adding fuel to the fire, Marks comeback season will determine if he qualifies for the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang. Filmmaker and childhood friend Adam Burwell follows Mark every step of the way from the Olympic test event in South Korea, to the FIS World Cup, to the US Open as he competes with the worlds best in Big Air and Slopestyle and earns his spot on the Canadian Olympic team. Then on March 25, 2017, everything changes. With the competition season over, Mark explores the Whistler backcountry with his brother Craig, Torstein Horgmo and friends. While cameras are rolling the unthinkable happens, a horrific accident leaves Mark clinging to life with his brother and friends doing all they can to save him. With intimate access, this 44-minute documentary shows 23-year old Mark McMorris at his most vulnerable and resilient as he battles to get back on his board and doing what he loves. Candid interviews with family, friends, and snowboarding legends Jake Burton Carpenter, Torstein Horgmo, Nicolas Mueller and Danny Davis tell the story of one of the sports most influential riders facing an existential crisis. This is UNBROKEN: The Snowboard Life of Mark McMorris.