The Reason Chronicles: DC Hit And Run Shared By: Snowboarding.com | January 08, 2017

For our first instalment of The Reason Chronicles filmer Jason Horton heads to Meribel, France for the DC Hit and Run event,a new format of snowboard competition aimed at retaining the stoke of simple act of snowboarding in the competitive snowboarding world. About the DC Hit and Run This unique snowboarding event is designed to test a snowboarder's all-around riding skills. The course combines the turns and speed of a traditional banked slalom with the features of a slopestyle event. A rider's overall goal is to get down as fast as they can while dropping their best tricks. The better the trick, the more time deducted off their run. The person with the fastest overall score wins. About The Reason Chronicles The Reason Chronicles is a series of exclusive snowboard edits from The Reason Snowboard Magazine that sit alongside the features that run both in the print magazine and website - www.thereasonmag.com