The Bruners Video 2 is the logic evolution of a crew addicted to satisfaction, friendship and good times. Much love, The Bruners Family Presented by: Pilsner Media partner: Kingsnow mag Supported by: Billabong, Ride snowboards, Empire Boardshop, Fix bindings, Thirtytwo, Vans of the wall, Dinosaurs will die and boutiques Homie's Featuring: Axel Stall, Al Mailhot, Chris Fellner, Nic Roy, Russ Beardsley, Seb Picard, Vince Grandmaison and many more. Filmed, realized and edited by: Julien Choiniere Produced by: Eric Lamothe and Julien Choiniere Additionnal filming: Mikeal Scremin, Anthony Drolet Tremblay and Ulysse Dubé Burelle. Photography by: Eric Lamothe and Joseph Roby Art by: Sasha Royal Motion graphic by: Jed White Instagram: the_bruners