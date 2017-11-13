The 1817 Movie Shared By: Snowboarding.com | November 13, 2017

No sponsors, no money, no predetermined riders list, no contractually obligated instagram posts. This movie was made because a group of friends wanted to make something that even attempted to capture the humble, and unique of it's kind, minnesota snowboard scene. This movie is dedicated to full time jobs, to rope tows, to East St. Paul, to Plymouth, to scraping snow at every spot, to -50 days when the winch still runs, to spot pizzas, to Duluth, to Trollhaugen, to Skudda mansion, to Eddington's bottomless soup bowl. To Chad Otterstrom, to Micah Mcginnity, to Mike Casanova. (Hudson counts as Minnesota.) to all the loyal ghouls. Directed/ Edited by: Riley Erickson Filmed by: Derek Combs Dan Tyler Riley Erickson Featuring: Pretty much everyone See if you can peep the color correcting error I'm leaving in as an Easter egg. This movie is especially dedicated to Dan Nicholas, and John Hodge.