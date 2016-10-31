Temple Cummins For BMBW Shared By: Snowboarding.com | October 31, 2016

Bent Metal Binding Works is proud to officially announce Temple Cummins and Alex Lopez to the BMBW team! Both of these masters of precision and flow ride the 8/10 flexing carbon fiber modified SOLUTION bindings and bring a lifetime of shred experience to Bent Metal Binding Works team. With snowboarding at a junction between impossibly twisted competition heroics, unattainable helicopter dream trips and punishing metal and cement stunts it's no wonder the youth and bearded youth are turning back to the roots. The simple mechanics of a turn have never been more enjoyed than by snowboarding's current iconoclast. And at the forefront of this group of innovators is Bend Oregon's Alex Lopez. A student of the game and life long board sports soul pirate, Alex is coming in to his own, providing a much needed rhythm to the heart beat of snowboarding. It's an absolute pleasure to watch both Alex and Temple ride the mountain and we're proud to have our engineering efforts further enhance these master's turn mechanics. See more A-lo on the BMBW SOLUTION now at bentmetal.com!