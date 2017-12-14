Ted And Reis On The Road To Holy Bowly Shared By: Lib Technologies | December 14, 2017

This bonus episode of the Road to Holy Bowly series features Lib Rippers Ted Borland and Brandon Reis as they warm up at the DIY jib haven the Bonezone Brighton and then take it to the streets back East. Ted and Brandon push their early season legs and get the slams and makes to show for it before heading out in to the more high consequence environment of actual street spots. What comes out of it is a casual hammer fest showcasing that these dudes are two of the best, always combining style, difficulty and burl factor with their own creative eye. Music by: Dude York dudeyork.bandcamp.com Filmed by Sean Lucey and Jon Stark