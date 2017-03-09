Stinky Socks: Trollhaugen Week Recap Shared By: Snowboarding.com | March 09, 2017

The third annual Stinky Socks Trollhaugen week went off at the beginning of February. We had people coming from Rhode Island, Toronto, SoCal, Washington, Oregon and Bulgaria joining the local guys. Troll is defiantly second home for the stinky fam. Watch: Jeffy Gabrick, Mark Goodall, Jake Schaible, Mike Skiba, Boody, Marcus Rand, Walker Murphy, Kyle Kennedy, Sam Schiltgen, Logan Herber, Austin Young, Garrett McKenzie, Krister Ralles, Hannah Peterson and Dawson McLachlan Film/Edit: Dimo Petkov Additional Filming: Marcus Rand / Risto #stinkyfamily