The Sin Eater collection draws on classic definition, stark literal representations, and visual analogies. It's a statement to our often misguided and narrow ideology/morality. For the Sin Eater collection we considered all the things we give so much precedence to at different points in our lives. We could have chosen from many things, but media, drugs/violence, and money seemed to resonate the most. With us digesting so much stuff in our current state it seemed only too natural to illustrate this in stark visual illustrations. We brought in longtime friend and legendary illustrator Todd Bratrud to lend his unique hand and line style, bringing this stark statement to reality. We also touched on the defined meaning of Sin Eater for this collection. A sin-eater is a person who consumes a ritual meal in order to magically take on the sins of a person or household. Traditionally, the food was believed to absorb the sins of a recently deceased person, thus absolving that person's soul. Consequently, sin-eaters supposedly carried the sins of all people whose souls they "ate." This line embodies the premium medium construction ethos which delivers on snow the 'take your own line' mentality. Piloted here by Matthew Boudreaux, Jeffy Gabrick, Jake Moore, Kyle Kennedy, Peter Limberg, Mike Skiba, Patrick Fankhauser, Kevin Gillespie, and Austin Julik-Heine. All will be forgiven Edited by Craig Williams Ben McCabe Riley Erickson Derek Combs Filmed by Eric Schleicher Ben McCabe Derek Combs Dan Tyler Riley Erickson Illustration by Todd Bratrud Photography by Jorden Enger Peter Limberg Art Direction Joe Mertes Song - Cloud Cult - No Hell