SIMPLON PLEASURE Shared By: Snowboarding.com | January 06, 2017

This project was filmed in Switzerland - Simplon. Mother earth give us a spectacular moment in the mountain. Best feeling for everyone there. Directed and edited by Julien Roserens Filmed by Julien Roserens & Jon Vital Music: "Vivre C'est La Vie" by Mathilde Fernandez Riders: Mat & Sam Schaer, Levi Luggen, Aurel Anthamatten, Féfé Pellacani