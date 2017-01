Scooby Snacks Shared By: Gnu | January 05, 2017

Temple Cummins is pure power and grace on a snowboard. His “Scooby Snacks” video is what Tim Stanford could catch of the misty Billy Goat over the past season plus. In these on the fly glimpses of Temp diving in and out of the powdery woods and pillows of the greater Northwest, you’ll see the magic that makes Dukester who is, snowboarding’s quiet king.