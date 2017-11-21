Lib Tech is proud to release the final chapter of the Road to Holy Bowly video series the "Holy Bowl-eh?"! Last year we threw the boards in the Suby and hit the road. Surf breaks, pillow lines, concrete waves, kickers, slush and blower pow. Baldface, Billings, Saas Fe, Jackson Hole, Costa Rica, Eagle Pass and right back to Mervin Mfg. in Sequim, WA. We went everywhere....man. And now, once again, this endless road of amazing times spent testing gravity with great friends on the World's Best Boards has led us to the hallowed transitions of Snowboy Production's Holy Bowly. The location? The beautiful jaw dropping scenery of the Canadian Rockies, Sunshine Village in Banff, BC. And awaiting in the those majestic peaks was one of the seven wonders of the world, a spring time gathering of freestyle fun and soul quenching creative expression the likes of which few venues, if any, can offer, the Holy Bowly. Snowboy and Sunshine Village put together a "course" that could occupy any rider of any level's full attention for weeks to just scratch the surface of it's potential. The crew was thick, friends from all around the world and the vibe was all time. We hope you enjoy this final chapter of our Road to Holy Bowly series, we hope it inspires you and your crew to get out there whether it be a dream trip to far flung destination a staycation at your local hill or even the Holy Bowly itself. All it takes is the board and the drive to get on the road, oh wait, you're already here. Starring the Lib Tech snow and skate teams including; Tucker Andrews, Jason Robinson, Phil Hansen, Ted Borland, Brandon Reis, Chad Fenlon, Jesse Burtner, Mikey Swearingen, Jamie Lynn, Blair Habenicht and Sky Siljeg. Music by: War Puppy warpuppy.bandcamp.com The Wimps thesewimps.com Consignment ggnzla.bandcamp.com Huge thanks to Kendra and the entire Sunshine Village crew and of course our dude Krush Kulesza and the Snowboy Productions apes especially Neil Green and to a lesser extent Geo who messed up that one boob but really killed it otherwise. https://www.skibanff.com http://snowboyproductions.us WATCH THE WHOLE SERIES and get ready to WIN on the Road to Holy Bowly here! http://www.lib-tech.com/snowboarding/road-holy-bowly/?utm_source=snowboarder&utm_medium=takeover