Review Rome Guide Boot 2016 17

Shared By: Snowboarding.com | December 22, 2016

GENERAL OVERVIEW: The Rome Guide boot: revamped for daily lift hits and walkabout adventures. Featuring Rome's new GripLight outsole powered by Vibram to take on the harshest terrain with ease, the Guide is designed for riders who blaze their own paths, shred the standard lines and know the unknown lines. With a flex pattern designed to get you up and down the steepest slopes you can find, the full leather exterior keeps this boot looking good and charging. Set the boot pack, drop the cliff, rip the corduroy and repeat. More info: http://www.splitboardmag.com/rome-guide-boot/
