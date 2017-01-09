POLAR LIGHT Shared By: Snowboarding.com | January 09, 2017

Having positive attitude during the long and dark winter above the arctic circle is the only way to survive. The sun doesn't appear above the horizon for almost two months in the northern parts of Finland. During this time it is important to take advantage of magical moment of 5 hour sunrise & sunset combo which is also known as Polar Light. Making every minute of light count can produce remarkable moments captured in this short film filled with colours and carving. Snowboarding: Nicholas Wolken, Antti Autti Location: Pyhä ski resort, Finland Filmers: Matti Ollila, Teemu Lahtinen, Jani Kärppä / Kota Collective Editing: Matti Ollila / Kota Collective Song: Falling son by River Whyless