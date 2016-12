Phil Hansen For Bent Metal Binding Works Shared By: Snowboarding.com | November 21, 2016

The future is bright for Phil and Matteo! Bent Metal Binding Works is proud to officially announce the addition of Phil Hansen and Matteo Soltane to the BMBW team! These young bucks are coming up in the shred world going for broke and having fun doing it! Check out Phil and Matteo on the BMBW Transfers from the Summit at Snoqualmie to the Holy Bowly!