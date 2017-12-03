OVERSCAN Shared By: Snowboarding.com | December 03, 2017

OVERSCAN?¿ It can be an annoying setting on a shitty television, a fancy way to frame film or a quick way to see the current state of snowboarding in Alberta. Shot all over Alberta and British Columbia last winter, OVERSCAN goes online for free December 4 2017 Riders: Andy James Tanner Davidson Dustin Craven Darcy Keller Tim Nelson Manu Calvo Tyler Lightfoot Eric Corbin Sean Marko Mike Ruddy Justin Brisson Supported By: Ride Snowboards, Rude Boys, Plenty Humanwear, Vans, Salomon, Niche, Electric, Country, Nitro, Dakine, Volcom, Industry, Vega Filmed by: Matt Bryson & Evan Lavallee insta - @oil.country