NEW 2016/17 Flux Snowboard Bindings: R2 Shared By: Snowboarding.com | June 24, 2016

2016/17 Flux Bindings: R2 With a combination of the soft highback and lightweight base, the R2 offers the most freedom to tweak it out with style Colorways?Black, Mustard, Olive, GBP, NOFX Sizes: S, M, L Stiffness: 3 Lightness: 4 Highback Solid Super Tough Nylon Plus Baseplate Alpha Base Performance Blend Toolless Lever Adjustable Toe & Heel Cushion Strap F-Tech 3D Fit Strap Alpha Ratchet Buckles F.T.M. Versa L-Guide UU Fit