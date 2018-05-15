Behold! A first glimpse at our latest film, Method Movie 3, featuring Len Jorgensen, Dominik Wagner, Brady Lem, Zebbe Landmark, Nils Arvidsson and Rene Rinnekangas, with appearances from a handful of special guests. Out fall 2018. Trailer, episodes, movie magazine issue and varying shades of hi jinx to follow. Produced and Edited by Method Media Production Co-produced by Red Bull Media House Supported by Nitro Snowboards, Airblaster, Rome Snowboards, Chpo Brand, Lib Technologies, Dragon Alliance, Blue Tomato, Rip Curl and DC Snowboarding. Music: "Slur" by Dealer