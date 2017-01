Marc Grossgasteiger | Season Video 2016 Shared By: Snowboarding.com | December 30, 2016

That's what I did last season. A lot of hiking, searching, shoveling, jumping and crashing. Big thanks to all who shared their days with me. It was a really awesome time! Filmed by Daniel Tschurtschenthaler, Balint Hambalko, Julian Pintarelli, Raphael Pöham. Filmed in Italy, Austria, Switzerland, Oregon. Have fun!