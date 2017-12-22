The high-class international women's and men's slopestyle and halfpipe competitions, sanctioned by FIS and WSF, getting closer for all athletes and winter sport lovers: From January 15 to 20, 2018, the international snowboarding elite will have one last opportunity to qualify for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics 2018 and have a last showdown in the Alps before heading to the East. LAAX steadily worked on their snow park and halfpipe at Crap Sogn Gion in order to shape it to perfection. The world's biggest halfpipe (200 m long, 6.9 m high) and a huge, innovative slopestyle course await the riders. The LAAX OPEN 2018 continues a 30-year old LAAX tradition as a leader in organizing snowboard events - culture and style are just as much as a part of it as the sportive action. Expect the snowboard happening of the season - for everyone, who wants to be happy. "The LAAX OPEN is everything for me. It's a combination of fun, riding, spectacle, show, party, the right music and happy people. Simply awesome." So the definition stated by Reto Poltera, snowboard pioneer and responsible for sports and leisure in LAAX. With a team full of passion, know-how and style he is preparing the next big bang, the LAAX OPEN. This highly recognized snowboard happening will take place from January 15 to 20, 2018. The Swiss destination LAAX, awarded for the second time in a row as "world's best freestyle resort" is expecting snowboard teams and riders from all around the globe competing in the world cup and elite event. Lots of them won a title in a high-class Open event at Crap Sogn Gion - among them Mark McMorris (CAN), Stale Sandbech (NOR), Iouri Podladtchikov (SUI), Christy Prior (NZL) and Ayumu Hirano (JPN), the winner of yesterday's halfpipe world cup in Secret Garden, the Chinese partner resort of LAAX. On top of the sportive action the LAAX OPEN offers free music, culture, lifestyle and fun. "At the LAAX OPEN we ride and enjoy our lives on the snowboard."