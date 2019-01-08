Featured Videos

FEATURED | SHARED

Justin Phipps Quiksilver Young Guns 2019

Snowboard Gear on Amazon

Shared By: Snowboarding.com | January 08, 2019

Justin Phipps Quiksilver Young Guns Snow 2019 contest entry. Sound: Lenses: Phipps Appearances: Justin Phipps @savedByJustin, Copper Mountain Edit: Jeremy Baxter @artsbax Support Team: Rome Snowboards, VonZipper, Airblaster, Airhole, Vans, Woodward Copper, and Satellite Boardshop