Justin Phipps 2016 Eight Second Clip Shared By: Snowboarding.com | March 05, 2017

"It takes a lot of work to get an eight second clip". Intro: Ozzy Henning Sound: Paul's Tune/The Clash Lenses: Seth Hill, Dean Barnes, Kyle Phipps, Brandon Kirkland, Alex Kirkland, Nate Tillmans, Tylor Berreth Cover Photo: Dean Barnes @deanoPhoto Film/Edit: Reece Bolin Support Team: Rome Snowboards, VonZipper, Airblaster, Airhole, Celsius, Woodward Copper, and Satellite Boardshop