Inside Out

Shared By: Snowboarding.com | December 01, 2017

Brave enough to enter the frigid domes of the Netherlands, Cole Navin and Spencer Schubert use their brains and boards to think outside the box while being inside the box. Join us as we tell the tale of our travels through the land of canals and windmills in hopes to push the boundaries of the infrastructure that surrounds us. More on our adventure: https://snowboardmag.com/stories/inside-tour-spencer-schubert-cole-navin-interview Logo Animation: Colin Ofloy Music Credits: Duster-"Moon Age" Crash Course in Science-"It's cost to be Austere" Thank you TNF
