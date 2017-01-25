Horizon Lines : EP3 : Chile Shared By: Snowboarding.com | January 25, 2017

For those that live life sideways, Chile is a powerful vortex that attracts us to its towering, jagged mountains and barren coastlines. This appeal results in an annual August pilgrimage south of the equator and teleporting back into winter. Follow Forrest Shearer and friends from the coast to the mountains in this adventure! a film by: Nick Kalisz & Field Day Studio executive producer: Rene Oehlerking produced by: Jeff Taylor directed by: Andrew Miller, Forrest Shearer & Nick Kalisz filmed by: Nick Kalisz additional filming by: Teton Gravity Research edited by: Jacob Oster Nick Kalisz photographer: Andrew Miller (andrewmillerphotos.com) artwork: Adam Haynes