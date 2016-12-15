Horizon Lines : EP2 : Japan Shared By: Snowboarding.com | December 15, 2016

We immersed ourselves in a culture and way of life, which we ultimately deemed "Hokkaido Style." This encompassed a well-rounded approach to each day. Everyone we visited would take time to stretch and do yoga before going to the mountain. We were welcomed to their home resort or area, and they were eager to take us to their favorite zones. There was no localism or attitude; it was all-inclusive and about making sure everyone was enjoying themselves. Afterwards, we would eat amazing food and recount our favorite moments of the day. Tan tan, sushi, udon, and curry soup and would warm us after long days in the mountains. As if it were a necessity, we would always end up at the local onsen-the Japanese hot springs prevalent in every area we visited. Visits to the hot springs would provide necessary relaxation, decompression, and meditation. Each day felt healthy, happy, and complete. Our time spent on this schedule provided a glimpse into a very rich and full lifestyle free of concern or anxiety.