Kicking Horse, Golden, BC, Canada-February 5, 2018 - The 2018 Freeride World Tour (FWT) stop delivered for spectators and competitors alike as the first-ever event to take place at the legendary Canadian freeride destination was held in nearly picture-perfect conditions. Known for its technical lines, deep snow, and playful freeride-friendly terrain, Kicking Horse welcomed 47 riders in four categories for its inaugural competition and the only FWT stop on North American soil. Competitors made their way to the 2504m summit, an alpine venue known as "Ozone", where they launched into the 2018 season with spectacular lines. The residual fog burned off mid-morning and riders were treated to velvety Canadian powder all day long. Snowboard Men Alaskan Davey Baird (USA-1st Place) lit up the venue with a powerful series of airs featuring little hesitation, putting him on top of the podium. Snowboard legend Gigi Rüf (AUT) was not able to hold his line together after a clean 360 and therefore ceded his podium position to the always stylish Thomas Feurstein (AUT-2nd Place) and a solid run from Blake Hamm (USA-3rd Place).