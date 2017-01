FWT Includes RECCO Reflectors As Part Of Mandatory Rescue Equipment At Every Freeride Contest Shared By: Snowboarding.com | January 19, 2017

Nicolas Hale-Woods, CEO FWT. "Safety is the number one priority for Freeride World Tour. Thanks to our partnership with RECCO Advanced Rescue Technology, all riders will be equipped with a RECCO reflector in addition to the avalanche transceiver. This gives the rescuers two electronic ways to search for avalanche victims and thus improves safety."