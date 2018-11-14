Menu
Shared By:
Snowboarding.com | November 14, 2018
Full Circle documents Jake Blauvelt and friends, snowboarding in some of the best freestyle backcountry terrain in the world, all while Jake reflects on what keeps him and his family happy and healthy. A film by : Gabe Langlois Featuring : Jake Blauvelt Also featuring : Kazu Kokubo, Austen Sweetin, Austin Smith and Beau Bishop Produced by : Friday02, Jake Blauvelt and Gabe Langlois Editor : Gabe Langlois, Jack CW Camera's : Gabe Langlois ,Kyle Schwartz, Justin Hare Drone Operator : Gabe Langlois, Jason Fentiman Colour : Brian Ralph Title Animation : Stu MacKay Smith Cover Image : Colin Wiseman Music Supervisor : Florent De Maria Midnight Music MUSIC CREDITS « Like A Mighty River » Written by Browan Lollar, Paul Janeway, Jesse Phillips, Benjamin Griner, Andrew Lee, John Branstetter Performed by St. Paul And The Broken Bones ? Single Lock Records © Amish Email Publishing, Otis My Distant Lover, Canadian Feather Music, Trombonin Publishing, Si Baby and Branstetter Publishing Administered by Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd « Neighborhood » Performed by Whomadewho ? & © 2018 Embassy of Music Taken from the Album « Through The Walls » « Secret Of Life » Words & Music by Ben Schneider Performed by Lord Huron ? Courtesy of Universal Republic Under licence to Universal Music Operations Ltd © Sony/ATV Sounds LLC / Suraja Publishing « Down The Line » Written & Performed by Todd Hannigan ? & © Brotheryn Studios Special Thanks Kristin and Nella Blauvelt The Blauvelt Family Leah langlois Darren aka Dazzza at Black Tusk Beau Bishop Wildlife Dave Stu MacKay Smith John Wright Colin Wiseman Colin Adair Blake Jorgenson Cole Barash The Brailorne Adventure Lodge Nadine Wrede Reed Watson Addy Kimbrell Aislinn Kane Emma Heywood Ricole Marshall-Appleby Todd Hannigan