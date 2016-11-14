Forest Bailey For Bent Metal Shared By: Snowboarding.com | November 14, 2016

Bent Metal Binding Works is proud to officially announce Forest Bailey to the BMBW team! Future primitive geo-urban freestyle spirit ranger Forest Bailey is riding, painting, slashing and celebrating with and on Bent Metal Binding Works! One of the most influential snowboarders of the past decade Forest is known for his street rail skills but is often seen harnessing unreal backcountry magic as well. You can't pin down the greats, whatever's in front of him, rail, jump, stump, chute, canvas or skateboard Forest is going to master it and use it to express his burning love of life and his pursuit of beauty. We are thrilled to be working with this phenomenal frontside / backside merchant of groove! Check out Forest setting up a fresh pair of BMBW Transfers now at www.bentmetal.com! The work of Forest Bailey has developed over many moons, through various shapes, colors, terrain, and media. On snow and in the art studio, Forest finds himself at his best, and relies on his tools do so. Forest is for BMBW, for the dedication to design/utility synergy found in every binding the line. As testament to the work that goes into making a masterpiece, The BMBW Transfers returned from Transworld, Tested and Approved... BENT METAL BINDINGS WORK! Here's to deep days in mountains, cold nights in the streets, endless inspiration, plenty of paint, and unparalleled good times - Welcome Forest :)