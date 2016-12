Flux Snowboard Bindings: NOFX Collab Shared By: Snowboarding.com | June 24, 2016

NOFX - The explosive 80's and 90's independent punk band that popularized the Warped Tour and has been a flagship brand for the SoCal skate, surf and snow culture remains incredibly popular today. The original crew of Fat Mike, Melvin, Smelly and El Hefe have now brought their image to the R2 Bindings!