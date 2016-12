Flux Snowboard Bindings: GBP & Tyler Lynch Collab Shared By: Snowboarding.com | June 24, 2016

GBP -Flux team rider, Tyler Lynch brings his unique artwork, image, style and constantly happy vibe back to R2 Binding this season. "Everyone has their own way of perceiving life and believing that everything is perfect is just a mindset. I'm happy to have these bindings be a constant reminder of the perfection of snowboarding every time I strap in. Sababa."