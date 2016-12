Flux Bindings ReNamed Back To Squaw Valley 1992 Shared By: Snowboarding.com | November 22, 2016

Flux Bindings takes you on a journey "Back To The Future" with a modern look back to the glory days of snowboarding in "Back To Squaw Valley 1992" - the final episode of the Flux ReNamed video series featuring riders; Ian Sams, Shaun Murphy, Tyler Lynch, Justus Hines, Ryan Tarbell, Erik Leon, Nick Visconti, Alex Hereford, Chris Rasman and Lenny Mazzotti.