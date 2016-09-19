Snowboarding.com for all your snowboarding needs

Finsanity Snowboard GNU 2016 2017

September 19, 2016

Mike Olson's original fin design updated with modern sidecut and a C2 contour to rip the entire mountain. Take the fins off and the Finsanty snowboard is a good times park and all mountain snowboard. Set back stance "set back the clock" fin engagement stance option for surfy powdery early 80s style good times. Read more at: http://www.gnu.com/snowboards/finsanity/ MUSIC - THE GHOST OF THE EMERALD CITY "BIKE COMMERCIAL" https://theghostoftheemeraldcity.bandcamp.com/releases
