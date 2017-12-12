FAT & FURIOUS In FULL PARTY Shared By: Snowboarding.com | December 12, 2017

Welcome Friends! It's a pleasure to finally present what we've been up to the past year. Together with No Budget Production, we chased the snow through northern Scandinavia to build a double video part. We choose to call it - "FULL PARTY". If you like what you see, don't be afraid to either share it, or just let us know! Thank you for watching. Special thanks: Appertiff, Hollywood.se, Neff Producers: Abbe & Theo Hjellström, No Budget Production Film: No Budget Production Edit: No Budget Production Actors: Abbe & Theo Hjellström Special Guests: Niklas Mattson, Nils Arvidsson Mail: albin.hjellstrom@gmail.com / theo.hjellstrom@gmail.com / lowe_andersson@me.com