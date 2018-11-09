Menu
Snowboarding.com | November 09, 2018
A journey through poetry, imagery, and snowboarding into personal thoughts and recollections of the 2018 winter in an attempt to catalogue experiences, people, and places in a navigation of fate. Fait Accompli. A short film produced, created, and directed by Desiree Melancon and Marc O'Malley. Made possible by Salomon and ThirtyTwo. Featuring Louif Paradis Desiree Melancon Jeff Holce Jill Perkins Toni Kerkela Daniel "Vinny" Vinzant Colin Wilson Jack Harris Sam Taxwood Justin Kenistion Lucio DM Parker Duke Nirvana Ortanez Ted Borland Spence Schubert Filmed and edited by Marc O'Malley. Animated, written and narrated by Desiree Melancon. Additional narration and illustrations by Estee Preda. Additional filming by Desiree Melancon, Colton Morgan, Ted Borland, Marco Jhonny Morandi, Jerm, Brandon Reis, Jeff Holce, Alex Pfeffer, and Ethan Deiss. Script revisions by Meghan McCarthy and Mark Benz. Soundtrack: "Hijaz Prelude" Composed by Michael Harrison Sophia Subbayya Vastek, "Histories" album Licensed courtesy of Innova Recordings (2017) "Jed's Other Poem (Beautiful Ground)" Grandaddy "The Sophtware Slump" album Licensed courtesy of Domino Publishing Company Ltd. And Entertainment One U.S LP "Let Freedom Ring 2" Field Medic Kevin Patrick Sullivan, Single "Let Freedom Ring 2" Licensed courtesy of Run For Cover Records, LLC "LET ME BE YOUR LIGHT" Written by Aimee Nash, Scott Von Ryper Performed by The Black Ryder © 2015 The Anti-Machine Machine "You You" Summer Weaponry Unreleased songs 2016