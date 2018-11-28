From underneath the surface to on top of it. Simply, for the feeling of snowboarding. In snowboarding and especially in freeriding, no matter where you strap in you'll find yourself in unique places doing stuff you will never do the same again. Every moment, every turn, every hit - they're all special. You have to get Closer. a film by: Iisakki Kennilä Antti Autti Featuring: Antti Autti Toni Kerkelä Keisuke Yoshida Shin Biyajima In Association with: Haglöfs Shred Pyhä Ski Resort Supported by: Ruka Ski Resort Mint Tours Korua Shapes Arctic Guides Lapland Resorts Directed / Filmed / Edited by: Iisakki Kennilä Produced by: Antti Autti, Ilmo Niittymäki Graphic Design: Jari Salo Cowriter: Tuukka Tams Music by: Missikisat - Harsprånget (Koskipassio I - IV)