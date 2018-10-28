Brown Cinema presents their first full length video titled "Brown". Following the travels of Keegan Valaika, Scott Blum, Harrison Gordon, Louif Paradis, Brandon Cocard, and their friends. Supported by: Adidas Snowboarding Gnarly Clothes Salomon Snowboards Filmed in: Utah, California, Japan, France, Italy, Switzerland, Chile, and El Salvador Featuring: Keegan Valaika Harrison Gordon Scott Blum Louif Paradis Brandon Cocard Forest Bailey Nik Baden Mike Rav Keenan Cawley Sammy Rowse Hunter Wood Kohei Kudo Blake Paul Teddy Koo Spencer Shoeburt Jeff Richards Cale Zima Christian Connors Victor Daviet Alex Sherman Garrett Warnick Jaeger Bailey