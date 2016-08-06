Billy Goat Snowboard GNU 2016 2017 Shared By: Snowboarding.com | August 06, 2016

Designed to perform at the highest level, the Billy Goat C3 snowboard is an unreal skate influenced daily driver that excels in the best and worst conditions. Precise carving, high intensity lines, glory pow, rock star kickers, or just messing around in the park, the Billy Goat rides like Temple, completely committed and with effortless power. Read more at: http://www.gnu.com/snowboards/billy-goat/ music - https://soundcloud.com/sunavaunt