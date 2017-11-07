Snowboarding.com for all your snowboarding needs

ARCTIC LIGHTS

Shared By: Snowboarding.com | November 07, 2017

Professional snowboarder Antti Autti is dependent on snowboarding. For Antti it is a passion, but for his closest ones it is an obsession. He has been chasing snow and mountains at the expense of everything else. But when does absolute dedication for one thing start to take a toll on other important things in life? To figure this out, Antti decides to spend the whole season closer to home in Lapland and see if he can discover balance in life. Arctic Lights movie follows Autti´s season in the mountains and fells of the North and ponders if it is possible for a professional athlete to find balance between career and home.
