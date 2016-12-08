Arbor Snowboards :: The Terrapin // C.R. Stecyk III Artist Collab Shared By: Snowboarding.com | December 08, 2016

The 145cm Terrapin is for bottomless days when the spray makes it hard to breathe and harder to see. Designed with the help of Bryan Iguchi, the Terrapin was created for days when snowboarding feels more like surfing. This board isn't a daily driver. It's for days to remember. The 70's surf inspired Terrapin is the board you need when you're bored of having only one board. Find more information on the Terrapin on our site at: http://arborcollective.com/snowboards/products/terrapin-2/ Featuring: Bryan Iguchi? Filmed By: John Cavan, Jake Price ?Edited By: Cole Taylor? Shot on location at: Baldface Lodge and Valle Nevado, Chile ?Special Thanks to: Snowboarder Magazine