Alex Lopez For BMBW Shared By: Snowboarding.com | October 31, 2016

Bent Metal Binding Works is proud to officially announce Temple Cummins and Alex Lopez to the BMBW team! Both of these masters of precision and flow ride the 8/10 flexing carbon fiber modified SOLUTION bindings and bring a lifetime of shred experience to Bent Metal Binding Works team. Quiet power, timeless style and perfect line selection are great descriptors of the BMBW SOLUTION bindings but even better ways to describe snowboarding legend Temple Cummins. A four time Legendary Mt Baker Banked Slalom champion, Temple understands speed and the nuances of terrain and equipment. But maybe most importantly he understands how a rider reacts (or over reacts) to his surroundings and equipment. With a calm deliberate approach Temple continues to take stylish fundamentals and apply them to the snow scape like few can. With snowboarding at a junction between impossibly twisted competition heroics, unattainable helicopter dream trips and punishing metal and cement stunts it's no wonder the youth and bearded youth are turning back to the roots. The simple mechanics of a turn have never been more enjoyed than by snowboarding's current iconoclast. And at the forefront of this group of innovators is Bend Oregon's Alex Lopez. A student of the game and life long board sports soul pirate, Alex is coming in to his own, providing a much needed rhythm to the heart beat of snowboarding. It's an absolute pleasure to watch both Alex and Temple ride the mountain and we're proud to have our engineering efforts further enhance these master's turn mechanics. See more Temple and A-lo on the BMBW SOLUTION now at www.bentmetal.com!