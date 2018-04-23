Featured Videos

AL1 #077 Sampe Private Session

April 23, 2018

The day after #SOM3 we all moved to Passo San Pellegrino, where the Snowpark Projects crew built for us and the Technine EU team a nice setup. Bluebird, warm temps and free burgers. We had a great time! Thanks to everybody.