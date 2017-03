Airblaster Welcomes Alek To The Team! Shared By: Snowboarding.com | March 08, 2017

The rumours are true, Alek Oestreng is on Airblaster! Alek is an awesome human and, hands down, one of the most ripping riders in the game. Airblaster couldn't be happier to welcome him to the team. Film and Edit: Martin S. Strom