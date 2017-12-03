292 6TH MOVIE Shared By: Snowboarding.com | December 03, 2017

292 PRESENTS 6TH A zero budget steet snowboarding film straight from the nord. Do you know what it takes to live life at edge? This movie is about our lifestyle street snowboarding. Living your youth on the road with your best friends and doing what you love the most. Being creative. Being unique. Trying to live your childhood dream and using all your money and time for snowboarding. Sometimes thinking is it worth it? And always coming to same conculsion: Yes. I don't know anything better. It's a endless joy. Featuring: Aapo Enqvist, Smokki, Anton Kiiski, Nooa Risku, Ville Mustonen, Riko Rinnekangas, Mr Brown, Joel Ahola and Rene Rinnekangas Short film by: Anton Kiiski Filmed by: Tuukka Korhonen, Anton Kiiski, and 292crew Additional filming: Ville Mäkäräinen, Anton Stennabb & Labyrinth crew!