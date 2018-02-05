On Friday, the 26th of January, we went to the Steinplatte to deliver our event stuff because our second GAME of go-shred was scheduled for Saturday. The Steinplatte is well known and the snowpark there has an excellent reputation in the whole German speaking wintersport scene. That proves that the High Five Snowpark crew does a great job. The fog was still covering the valley when we arrived at the park at 9.30 on Saturday morning to pull up our installation. Due to the great support of the park crew, we finally - believe it or not - finished the setup in a little bit more than 30 minutes. We were way too early and that's why we could chat a bit with old and new friends. And all at once, the unexpected happened: The sun came out. At 11 a.m., we started the registration and well-known shredders from Innsbruck made their way to the Steinplatte for joining the GAME and enjoying Spezi - Das Original and the barbecue. At 12.30 we started the GAME. With 8 groups, which had between 6-8 members, we were really satisfied with the huge resonance and were stoked to see so many happy competitors and also spectators. We want to say thank you to all the participants, the guests and to the Steinplatte, the High Five Snowpark crew and for sure to all our supporters and friends from the industry: Spezi - Das Original, blue-tomato, Skatehalle Innsbruck and GIRO SNOW.